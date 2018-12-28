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Pivot_Fibs_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Archer Trading, LLC
A set of Fibo levels (pivot points) built on candles of the timeframe specified in the inputs.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H12; // Chart period input double FiboRatio1=0.99; input double FiboRatio2=0.382; input double FiboRatio3=0.618; input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on November 30, 2007.
Fig.1. Indicator Pivot_Fibs_Custom
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22757
Pivot_Fibs_Custom_Arr
A set of Fibo levels (pivot points), based on candles of a timeframe specified in the inputs, made in the form of labelsi-KlPrice_Vol_Direct
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