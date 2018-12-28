Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i-KlPrice_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6766
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Oscillator i-KlPrice using volumes.
Calculation formula:
Since the smoothing of the final indicator is already in the indicator, multiplying by volume is performed before such smoothing.
Understandably, the overbought/oversold levels must be recalculated in such a modified oscillator by the same formula, considering this additional smoothing, which has been done. In the final version, these levels are not permanent anymore. We used two levels of each, their breakthrough being indicated accordingly.
input int HighLevel2=+150; //overbought level 2 input int HighLevel1=+20; //overbought level 1 input int LowLevel1=-20; //oversold level 1 input int LowLevel2=-150; //oversold level 2
In the indicator inputs, these levels are represented as the levels of the initial indicator, while multiplying by volumes and smoothing take place at each tick of the indicator.
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_catalog\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers..
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22688
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parametersMA_Of_CCI
Indicator MA of CCI
Indicator RSI MAMirror_RSI
Indicator Mirror RSI