Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA_Of_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7653
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Oscillating indicator MA of CCI is standard oscillator Commodity Channel Index (CCI), and signal line is Moving Average built on the CCI data
It has four adjustable parameters:
- CCI period - CCI calculation period
- CCI applied price - CCI applied price
- MA period - smoothin MA calculation period
- MA method - smoothing MA calculation method
Calculations:
CCI = CCI(CCI applied price, CCI period)
MA = MA(CCI, MA period, MA method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22692
Peceptron_Mult
A multisymbol EA. Its working algorithm is perceptron, i.e., a simple neural network). It uses indicator iAC (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC).POGO
Indicator POGO
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend_HTF
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parametersi-KlPrice_Vol
Oscillator i-KlPrice using volumes