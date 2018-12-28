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Indicators

MA_Of_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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MA_Of_CCI.mq5 (9.31 KB) view
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Oscillating indicator MA of CCI is standard oscillator Commodity Channel Index (CCI), and signal line is Moving Average built on the CCI data

It has four adjustable parameters:

  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • CCI applied price - CCI applied price
  • MA period - smoothin MA calculation period
  • MA method - smoothing MA calculation method

Calculations:

CCI = CCI(CCI applied price, CCI period)

MA = MA(CCI, MA period, MA method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22692

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