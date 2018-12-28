Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to work, indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_catalog>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend_HTF