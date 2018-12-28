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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillating indicator RSI MA is a simple smoothed RSI
It has four adjustable parameters:
- RSI period - RSI calculation period
- RSI applied price - RSI applied price
- Smoothing period - smoothing period
- Smoothing method - smoothing method
Calculations:
RSIMA = MA(RSI, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)
where
RSI = RSI(RSI applied price, RSI period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22687
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