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Indicators

RSI_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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RSI_MA.mq5 (9.17 KB) view
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Oscillating indicator RSI MA is a simple smoothed RSI

It has four adjustable parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • RSI applied price - RSI applied price
  • Smoothing period - smoothing period
  • Smoothing method - smoothing method

Calculations:

RSIMA = MA(RSI, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)

where

RSI = RSI(RSI applied price, RSI period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22687

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