CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XBullsBearsEyes_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4753
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol.mq5 (30.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

BullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram. A similar averaging is applied to dynamic overbought/oversold levels as well.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUTS                            |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint   period=13;                             // indicator averaging period
input double gamma=0.6;                             // indicator smoothing ratio
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK;   // volume 
input int    HighLevel2=+25;                        // overbought level 2
input int    HighLevel1=+10;                        // overbought level 1
input int    LowLevel1=-10;                         // oversold level 1
input int    LowLevel2=-25;                         // oversold level 2
input Smooth_Method       MA_SMethod=MODE_SMA_;     // Averaging method
input uint                MA_Length=12;             // Smoothing depth                    
input int                 MA_Phase=15;              // first smoothing parameter,
//---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality;
//---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average
input int    Shift=0;                               // Indicator horizontal shift in bars

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".


Fig. 1. XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator

Fig. 1. XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22570

RNN RNN

The Expert Advisor based on iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator and a small neural network

MAMy v3 MAMy v3

The indicator based on three moving averages

JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal

The JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone

MultiJMACandleTrend_x10 MultiJMACandleTrend_x10

The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the JMACandleTrend indicator from ten different timeframes