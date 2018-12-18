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RNN - expert for MetaTrader 5

Reshetov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6316
Rating:
(22)
Published:
RNN.mq5 (39.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of the ideaYury Reshetov

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor based on iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator and a small neural network. Use OHLC mode during optimization - the EA itself only operates when a new bar appears.

Example for EURUSD M5:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22573

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