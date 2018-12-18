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RNN - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: Yury Reshetov
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisor based on iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator and a small neural network. Use OHLC mode during optimization - the EA itself only operates when a new bar appears.
Example for EURUSD M5:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22573
BullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogramJMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal
The JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone