CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BullsBearsEyes_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6489
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

BullsBearsEyes oscillator displayed as a color histogram, using volumes.

Calculation formula:

BullsBearsEyes Vol = ( BullsBearsEyes * 100 - 50) * Volume

For quite understandable reasons, the recalculation of overbought and oversold levels in such a modified oscillator should be performed using the same formula. In the final version, these levels are no longer permanent. Two levels with the appropriate breakout indication were used.

input int    HighLevel2=+25;                        // overbought level 2
input int    HighLevel1=+10;                        // overbought level 1
input int    LowLevel1=-10;                         // oversold level 1
input int    LowLevel2=-25;                         // oversold level 2

In the indicator input parameters, these levels are additionally multiplied by 100 and shifted by the levels of 50 of the source BullsBearsEyes, and then multiplied by volumes at each indicator tick.

 Fig. 1. BullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator

Fig. 1. BullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22518

BullsBearsEyes_Vol_HTF BullsBearsEyes_Vol_HTF

BullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

JBrainTrend1_HTF JBrainTrend1_HTF

JBrainTrend1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

AdaptiveRenko_Cld_HTF AdaptiveRenko_Cld_HTF

AdaptiveRenko_Cld indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

Exp_UltraFatl_Duplex Exp_UltraFatl_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the UltraFatl indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor