The JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the JMACandleTrend indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the flower object, color of which corresponds to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

JMACandleTrend inputs: input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA; input int Length1= 30 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input uint Gap= 10 ;

Input parameters of the JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color UpSymbol_Color= clrDodgerBlue ; input color DnSymbol_Color= clrMagenta ; input color IndName_Color= clrDarkOrchid ; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ;

Input parameters of the JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals: input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ; input bool Push= true ;

If several JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).

For the indicator to operate, the JMACandleTrend.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of JMACandleTrend indicator







Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of JMACandleTrend indicator