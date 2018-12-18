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Indicators

JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal.mq5 (31.43 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
JMACandleTrend.mq5 (18.63 KB) view
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The JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the JMACandleTrend indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the flower object, color of which corresponds to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. JMACandleTrend inputs:
    input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Timeframe for calculating the indicator
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA;              // smoothing method
input int Length1=30;                                  // smoothing depth                    
input int Phase1=15;                                   // smoothing parameter,
//---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality;
//---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average
input uint Gap=10;                                     // not considered gap in points


  2. Input parameters of the JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar index for obtaining a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator label name
input color UpSymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue;              // Growth label color
input color DnSymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Fall label color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal label size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Name horizontal shift
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Name vertical shift
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Display indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical shift

  3. Input parameters of the JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alert settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;            // Trigger indication option
input uint AlertCount=0;                               // Number of alerts
input bool Push=true;                                  // Allow push notifications

If several JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).

For the indicator to operate, the JMACandleTrend.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of JMACandleTrend indicator

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of JMACandleTrend indicator


Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of JMACandleTrend indicator

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of JMACandleTrend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22569

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