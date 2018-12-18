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JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the JMACandleTrend indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the flower object, color of which corresponds to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- JMACandleTrend inputs:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Timeframe for calculating the indicator input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA; // smoothing method input int Length1=30; // smoothing depth input int Phase1=15; // smoothing parameter, //---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality; //---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average input uint Gap=10; // not considered gap in points
- Input parameters of the JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar index for obtaining a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator label name input color UpSymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue; // Growth label color input color DnSymbol_Color=clrMagenta; // Fall label color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal label size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Name horizontal shift input int Y_1=-15; // Name vertical shift input bool ShowIndName=true; // Display indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
- Input parameters of the JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
//---- alert settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Trigger indication option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts input bool Push=true; // Allow push notifications
If several JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).
For the indicator to operate, the JMACandleTrend.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of JMACandleTrend indicator
Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of JMACandleTrend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22569
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