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Indicators

MultiJMACandleTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
JMACandleTrend.mq5 (18.63 KB) view
MultiJMACandleTrend_x10.mq5 (49.75 KB) view
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The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the JMACandleTrend indicator from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored dots are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

Fig. 1. MultiJMACandleTrend_x10 indicator

Fig. 1. MultiJMACandleTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22568

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