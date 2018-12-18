Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MultiJMACandleTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4432
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the JMACandleTrend indicator from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored dots are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
Fig. 1. MultiJMACandleTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22568
The JMACandleTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphoneXBullsBearsEyes_Vol
BullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram
JMACandleTrend_x10 shows the direction of JMACandle indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parametersJMACandleTrend_Signal
JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the JMACandleTrend indicator with a fixed timeframe