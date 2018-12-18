The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the JMACandleTrend indicator from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored dots are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.





Fig. 1. MultiJMACandleTrend_x10 indicator