The author of the idea: Victor Chebotariov

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The indicator is based on three moving averages. If we attach these MAs to the chart, we get something similar to Alligator. The operation principle is similar as well.

If MA Close exceeds MA (H+L+O+C)/4, while MA (H+L+O+C)/4 exceeds MA Open - BUY. If MA Close is less than MA (H+L+O+C)/4, while MA (H+L+O+C)/4 is less than MA Open - SELL. If MA Close exceeds MA (H+L+O+C)/4 - CLOSE SHORT POSITION. If MA Close is less than MA (H+L+O+C)/4 - CLOSE LONG POSITION.



The indicator shows these signals using two lines:



Green line shows buy/sell signals. If the zero line is crossed upwards - BUY, downwards - SELL. Red line shows market exit signals. If the zero line is crossed upwards - CLOSE SHORT POSITION, downwards - CLOSE LONG POSITION.



