Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
NRTR_ATR_STOP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Andrey Shpilev
- Views:
- 6950
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Collector (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9217)
The indicator code is a "literal" translation from MQL4 to MQL5.
In general, the indicator can be used for determining trend on high timeframes (day, week), and for receiving short-term alerts of volatility breakthrough on small timeframes (hour, 4 hours). Intraday traders and small TF fans may also like this indicator.
Alas, a screenshot of the recommended resolution (750x500) does not reveal all the advantages; however, the indicator provides required information in a convenient way.
Tips:
- May your trading be profitable! :)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2246
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of GannZIGZAG.ZigZag_NK_MTF_Levels
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZag_NK_MTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.
The ZigZagOnParabolic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.GannZIGZAG_HTF
The GannZIGZAG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.