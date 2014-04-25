CodeBaseSections
Indicators

NRTR_ATR_STOP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Andrey Shpilev
Views:
6950
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Collector (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9217)

The indicator code is a "literal" translation from MQL4 to MQL5.

In general, the indicator can be used for determining trend on high timeframes (day, week), and for receiving short-term alerts of volatility breakthrough on small timeframes (hour, 4 hours). Intraday traders and small TF fans may also like this indicator.

Alas, a screenshot of the recommended resolution (750x500) does not reveal all the advantages; however, the indicator provides required information in a convenient way.

USDJPYH4_NRTR_ATR_STOP_Example

Tips:

  • May your trading be profitable! :)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2246

