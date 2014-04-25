A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZag_NK_MTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ZigZag_NK_MTF.mq5 and ZigZag_NK.mq5 indicator files in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ZigZag_NK_MTF_Levels indicator