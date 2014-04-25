Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag_NK_MTF_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9558
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZag_NK_MTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ZigZag_NK_MTF.mq5 and ZigZag_NK.mq5 indicator files in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ZigZag_NK_MTF_Levels indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2244
ZigZag_NK_Levels
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZag_NK.FisherCGOscillator_HTF
The FisherCGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
GannZIGZAG_Levels
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of GannZIGZAG.NRTR_ATR_STOP
An indicator of volatility/trend.