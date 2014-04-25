CodeBaseSections
GannZIGZAG_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of GannZIGZAG.

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled GannZIGZAG.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The GannZIGZAG_Levels indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2245

