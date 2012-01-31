CodeBaseSections
ZigZag_NK_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
10352
(17)
zigzag_nk.mq5 (10.44 KB) view
zigzag_nk_mtf.mq5 (9.16 KB) view
ZigZag indicator version (based on the MetaTrader 4 terminal indicators delivery set) displaying results of its calculations from the larger timeframe at the current one.

The indicator builds ZigZag considering ZigZag_NK indicator data.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Chart period
input int ExtDepth=12;
input int ExtDeviation=5;
input int ExtBackstep=3;

Place ZigZag_NK.mq5 compiled indicator file to MQL5\Indicators.

ZigZag_NK_MTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/737

