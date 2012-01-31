Join our fan page
ZigZag_NK_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
10352
ZigZag indicator version (based on the MetaTrader 4 terminal indicators delivery set) displaying results of its calculations from the larger timeframe at the current one.
The indicator builds ZigZag considering ZigZag_NK indicator data.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Chart period input int ExtDepth=12; input int ExtDeviation=5; input int ExtBackstep=3;
Place ZigZag_NK.mq5 compiled indicator file to MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/737
