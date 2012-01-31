ZigZag_NK_MTF

The indicator displays possible support and resistance lines as colored dots using Fibo levels.

iGDR_Fractal_Levels shows the fractals average values over a certain period of time.

This indicator shows the "inner market structure" close to the real one in contrast to the standard "fractals" and all sorts of zig zags.

This indicator is based on the integral value of the trend from the fans of similar moving averages with an arithmetic progression of the smoothing period.