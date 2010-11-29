Join our fan page
ChartReinit - expert for MetaTrader 5
7899
-
The Expert Advisor adds a button to the bottom right corner of each chart. After press of the button it reinitializes all charts of the chart symbol.
The chart reinitialization is implemented by termporary change of the chart timeframe.
This way is simple and doesn't has side effects, because it doesn't redraw (and recalculate) the temporary chart window.
Input parameters:
//--- input parameters input string SampleText="Recalculate"; // Button text input color SampleTextColor=NavajoWhite; // Text color input color SampleBackColor=SlateGray; // Button background
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/224
