Experts

ChartReinit - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Gomonov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7899
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\ReInitChart\
reinitclass.mqh (4.13 KB) view
reinitchart.mq5 (2.09 KB) view
The Expert Advisor adds a button to the bottom right corner of each chart. After press of the button it reinitializes all charts of the chart symbol.

The chart reinitialization is implemented by termporary change of the chart timeframe.

This way is simple and doesn't has side effects, because it doesn't redraw (and recalculate) the temporary chart window.

Input parameters:

//--- input parameters
input string   SampleText="Recalculate";      // Button text
input color    SampleTextColor=NavajoWhite;   // Text color
input color    SampleBackColor=SlateGray;     // Button background

ReInitChart Expert Advisor

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/224

