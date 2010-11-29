Watch how to download trading robots for free
FantailVMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Boris Odintsov
- 12532
This is FantailVMA indicator, converted from MQL4.
The indicator is a combination of Moving Average and Average True Range indicators. It shows trend movements.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/227
