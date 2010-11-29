CodeBaseSections
FantailVMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Boris Odintsov
12532
(28)
fantailvma2.mq5 (4.67 KB) view
This is FantailVMA indicator, converted from MQL4.

The indicator is a combination of Moving Average and Average True Range indicators. It shows trend movements.

FantailVMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/227

