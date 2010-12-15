When I used the history quotes data from MetaTrader4 client terminal, I have found that some brokers doesn't have the full history.

The quality of the historical bar data is better, so I have decided to export the historical quotes from MetaTrader 5 and import them in MetaTrader 4.

This script will help you to get the full history for MetaTrader 4.







The script creates .CSV file with historical bar data.

The steps:



1 - Install MetaTrader 5 client terminal http://files.metaquo...t5/mt5setup.exe

2 - Enter the Main Menu->Tools->Options->Max bars in chart, and set MaxBars in chart depending on the historical bars needed:

3 - Load this script and place it to MQL5\Scripts folder

in WINDOWS7/VISTA copy it to the Roaming folder instead of Program Files folder:

for example c:\Users\<administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\



5 - Close MetaTrader 5;



6 - Open MetaTrader 4;

7 - Press F2;

8 - Choose currency pair;



9 - Select timeframe;





10 - Select the file, created for M15 timeframe;

11 - Press the "Import" button:

Let's consider how to dow it for M15 timeframe.

12 - Repeat the step №10 for each pair. Repeat Step №11 for each timeframe of the pair:

LET'S CHECK IT!Before:





After:





YURAZ

yzh@mail.ru