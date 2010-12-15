CodeBaseSections
YURAZ_CreateCSV_HistoryFile_From_MT5_For_MT4 - script for MetaTrader 5

When I used the history quotes data from MetaTrader4 client terminal, I have found that some brokers doesn't have the full history.

The quality of the historical bar data is better, so I have decided to export the historical quotes from MetaTrader 5 and import them in MetaTrader 4.

This script will help you to get the full history for MetaTrader 4.

Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4

The script creates .CSV file with historical bar data.

The steps:

  • 1 - Install MetaTrader 5 client terminal http://files.metaquo...t5/mt5setup.exe
  • 2 - Enter the Main Menu->Tools->Options->Max bars in chart, and set MaxBars in chart depending on the historical bars needed:

Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4


  • 3 - Load this script and place it to MQL5\Scripts folder
    in WINDOWS7/VISTA copy it to the Roaming folder instead of Program Files folder:
    for example c:\Users\<administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\

    </administrator
  • 4 - Compile the script and attach it to the charts for each MetaTrader 4 timeframes: M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1

Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4


Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4


  • 5 - Close MetaTrader 5;
  • 6 - Open MetaTrader 4;
  • 7 - Press F2;
  • 8 - Choose currency pair;
  • 9 - Select timeframe;

Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4

Let's consider how to dow it for M15 timeframe.
  • 10 - Select the file, created for M15 timeframe;
  • 11 - Press the "Import" button:

Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4

  • 12 - Repeat the step №10 for each pair. Repeat Step №11 for each timeframe of the pair:

Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4

LET'S CHECK IT!

Before:

Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4

After:

Script for export historical data from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4


YURAZ

yzh@mail.ru

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/232

