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Indicators

Skyscraper_Fix_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Skyscraper_Fix.mq5 (23.77 KB) view
Skyscraper_Fix_HTF.mq5 (28.59 KB) view
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Skyscraper_Fix_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The color of the initial indicator's middle line is the source of the signal. Color symbols on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to operate, the Skyscraper_Fix.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix_Signal

Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22345

Exp_Skyscraper_Fix_ColorAML Exp_Skyscraper_Fix_ColorAML

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