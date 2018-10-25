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Skyscraper_Fix_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Skyscraper_Fix_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The color of the initial indicator's middle line is the source of the signal. Color symbols on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
For the indicator to operate, the Skyscraper_Fix.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix_Signal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22345
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