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Indicators

Buying_Selling_Pressure - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Buying/Selling Pressure indicator displays the strength of buys and sells pressure.

There are five inputs:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Smoothing period
  • Smoothing method
  • Pressure filter - pressure types filter
    • Both pressures - display both pressure types
    • Buying pressure - display buys pressure
    • Selling pressure - display sells pressure
    • Prevailing pressure - display prevailing pressure
  • Smoothing filter
    • Both - display both types
    • Only unsmoothed - display only unsmoothed
    • Only smoothed - display only smoothed

Buys pressure:

BP = High - Open

Sells pressure:

SP = Open - Low

Prevailing pressure:

If BP > SP, то PP = BP
If SP > BP, то PP = SP

Smoothed values:

SBP = MA(BP,Smoothing period,Smoothing method)
SSP = MA(SP,Smoothing period,Smoothing method)
SPP = MA(PP,Smoothing period,Smoothing method)

Various data display filters:



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22344

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