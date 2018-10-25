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Buying_Selling_Pressure - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Buying/Selling Pressure indicator displays the strength of buys and sells pressure.
There are five inputs:
- Period - calculation period
- Smoothing period
- Smoothing method
- Pressure filter - pressure types filter
- Both pressures - display both pressure types
- Buying pressure - display buys pressure
- Selling pressure - display sells pressure
- Prevailing pressure - display prevailing pressure
- Smoothing filter
- Both - display both types
- Only unsmoothed - display only unsmoothed
- Only smoothed - display only smoothed
Buys pressure:
BP = High - Open
Sells pressure:
SP = Open - Low
Prevailing pressure:
If BP > SP, то PP = BP If SP > BP, то PP = SP
Smoothed values:
SBP = MA(BP,Smoothing period,Smoothing method) SSP = MA(SP,Smoothing period,Smoothing method) SPP = MA(PP,Smoothing period,Smoothing method)
Various data display filters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22344
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