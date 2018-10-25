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Indicators

CAD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
CAD.mq5 (8.73 KB) view
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Consecutive Advance/Decline indicator displays the number of rising and falling prices as two lines in a separate window.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Applied price - price tracked by the counter


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22349

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