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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CAD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Consecutive Advance/Decline indicator displays the number of rising and falling prices as two lines in a separate window.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Applied price - price tracked by the counter
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22349
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