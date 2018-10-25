Extreme TMA Line is a well-known channel indicator included into multiple Extreme TMA strategies.

There are five inputs:

The indicator draws three lines: central (colored) and two channel ones. When detecting a bullish trend, the central line is colored green. When detecting a bearish one, the central line is colored red. The flat state is marked by gray color.

Fig. 1. Extreme TMA Line, Redraw = Yes





Fig. 2. Extreme TMA Line, Redraw = No