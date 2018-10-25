JFatlCandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. The indicator brightness is decreased for ease of the candle chart analysis. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.

input uint JLength= 5 ; input int JPhase= 100 ; input uint Gap= 10 ; input uint BBLength= 10 ; input double BandsDeviation= 1.0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig. 1. JFatlCandle_Chl indicator

