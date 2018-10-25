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JFatlCandle_Chl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JFatlCandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. The indicator brightness is decreased for ease of the candle chart analysis. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint JLength=5; // depth of the JMA smoothing input int JPhase=100; // JMA smoothing parameter, //---- that changes within the range -100 ... +100, //---- impacts the transitional process quality; input uint Gap=10; // unconsidered gap in points input uint BBLength=10; // Bollinger period input double BandsDeviation=1.0; // deviation
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. JFatlCandle_Chl indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22223
JSatlCandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candlesWithout shadow color histogram
The indicator looks for bars without wicks. Uses the drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_MMRec_Duplex
Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system