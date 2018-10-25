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Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle_MMRec_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle_MMRec_Duplex.mq5 (23.6 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle.mq5 (23.38 KB) view
JJRSX.mq5 (14.88 KB) view
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Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions;
  2. Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA for long trades   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
magic numberinput uint    L_Magic=777;          //L magic number
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA for short trades  | 
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    S_Magic=555;          //S magic number

These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.

input bool    L_PosOpen=true;       //L permission to enter long positions
input bool    L_PosClose=true;      //L permission to exit long positions

Upon that, perform the same for the second system.

The blocks of the Expert Advisor inputs have been added for managing volumes of opened positions:

input uint    L_TotalMMTriger=5;    //L number of the last Buy deals to calculate stop loss
input uint    L_LossMMTriger=3;     //L number of losing Buy deals to reduce MM
input double  L_SmallMM=0.01;       //L Share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss
input double  L_MM=0.1;             //L Share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading
input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;      //L lot setting mode

and

input uint    S_TotalMMTriger=5;    //S number of the last Sell deals to calculate stop loss
input uint    S_LossMMTriger=3;     //S number of losing Sell deals to reduce MM
input double  S_SmallMM=0.01;       //S Share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss
input double  S_MM=0.1;             //S Share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading
input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;      //S lot setting mode

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.

For the EA to operate, the compiled JJRSX.ex5 and ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle.ex5 indicators' files should be in <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.


Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings

Testing results for 2017 at EURAUD H8:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart


Fig. 3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings

Fig. 3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22221

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