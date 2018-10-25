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Indicators

Without shadow color histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator looks for bars without wicks. Uses the drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM. When the absence of one or two wicks is detected, a histogram bar of the corresponding color is drawn:

Without shadow color histogram

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22239

Without shadow arrow Without shadow arrow

The indicator looks for bars without one or two wicks. DRAW_ARROW drawing style.

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