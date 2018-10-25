Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Without shadow color histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4496
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator looks for bars without wicks. Uses the drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM. When the absence of one or two wicks is detected, a histogram bar of the corresponding color is drawn:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22239
Without shadow arrow
The indicator looks for bars without one or two wicks. DRAW_ARROW drawing style.XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts
XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals
JSatlCandle_Chl
JSatlCandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candlesJFatlCandle_Chl
JFatlCandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles