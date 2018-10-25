Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions; Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.

magic number input uint L_Magic= 777 ; input uint S_Magic= 555 ;

These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.

input bool L_PosOpen= true ; input bool L_PosClose= true ;

Upon that, perform the same for the second system.

The blocks of the Expert Advisor inputs have been added for managing volumes of opened positions:

input uint L_TotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint L_LossMMTriger= 3 ; input double L_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double L_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;

and

input uint S_TotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint S_LossMMTriger= 3 ; input double S_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double S_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.



For the EA to operate, the compiled JCCX.ex5 and ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle.ex5 indicators' files should be in <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings

GBPUSD H8 testing results over the year of 2017:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart





Fig. 3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings