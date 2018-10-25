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Indicators

JSatlCandle_Chl - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JSatlCandle_Chl.mq5 (22.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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JSatlCandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. The indicator brightness is decreased for ease of the candle chart analysis. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint JLength=5;                                  // depth of the JMA smoothing                   
input int JPhase=100;                                  // JMA smoothing parameter,
//---- that changes within the range -100 ... +100,
//---- impacts the transitional process quality;
input uint Gap=10;                                     // unconsidered gap in points
input uint BBLength=20;                                // Bollinger period                                                   
input double BandsDeviation=3.0;                       // deviation

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. JSatlCandle_Chl

Fig. 1. JSatlCandle_Chl

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22225

Without shadow color histogram Without shadow color histogram

The indicator looks for bars without wicks. Uses the drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

Without shadow arrow Without shadow arrow

The indicator looks for bars without one or two wicks. DRAW_ARROW drawing style.

JFatlCandle_Chl JFatlCandle_Chl

JFatlCandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles

Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle_MMRec_Duplex Exp_ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle_MMRec_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.