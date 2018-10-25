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Indicators

XHullTrend_Digit_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XHullTrend_Digit_System.mq5 (20.91 KB) view
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The indicator implements a breakout system using the XHullTrend_Digit indicator cloud.

When the price exits the cloud, the candle changes its color to the one corresponding to the trend direction: blue for rise and pink-red for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend. Candles closed inside the cloud are colored in accordance with the previous trend.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. XHullTrend_Digit_System

Fig. 1. XHullTrend_Digit_System

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22197

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