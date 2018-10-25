The indicator implements a breakout system using the XHullTrend_Digit indicator cloud.

When the price exits the cloud, the candle changes its color to the one corresponding to the trend direction: blue for rise and pink-red for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend. Candles closed inside the cloud are colored in accordance with the previous trend.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig. 1. XHullTrend_Digit_System