James (Jim) M. Hurst bands form % of bands around the median calculated using the Hurst equation. External bands (called ExtremeBands) mean extreme overbought/oversold conditions. Internal bands mean potential price return points. They also act as dynamic support/resistance levels.

The indicator has seven adjustable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Inner value - internal bands deviation value

- internal bands deviation value Outer value - external bands deviation value

- external bands deviation value Extreme value - extreme bands deviation value

- extreme bands deviation value Show extreme lines - display the lines of extreme values

- display the lines of extreme values Show outer lines - display the lines of external values

- display the lines of external values Show inner lines - display the lines of internal values