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Indicators

Hurst_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Hurst oscillator. Two indicators: Hurst oscillator and Hurst bands are described in Jim Hurst's "The Magic of Stock Transaction Timing" book

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Smoothing - smoothing period

Calculation:

HO = MA - CMA[Period/2-1]

where:

CMA = SMA(PRICE_MEDIAN, Period)
MA  = SMA(FlowValue, Smoothing)
  • If Close > PrevClose 
    FlowValue = High
  • If Close < PrevClose 
    FlowValue = Low
  • If Close == PrevClose 
    FlowValue = (High+Low)/2

Fig. 1. Hurst oscillator


Fig. 2. Hurst oscillator and Hurst bands

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22199

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