Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hurst_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7232
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Hurst oscillator. Two indicators: Hurst oscillator and Hurst bands are described in Jim Hurst's "The Magic of Stock Transaction Timing" book
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Smoothing - smoothing period
Calculation:
HO = MA - CMA[Period/2-1]
where:
CMA = SMA(PRICE_MEDIAN, Period) MA = SMA(FlowValue, Smoothing)
- If Close > PrevClose
FlowValue = High
- If Close < PrevClose
FlowValue = Low
- If Close == PrevClose
FlowValue = (High+Low)/2
Fig. 1. Hurst oscillator
Fig. 2. Hurst oscillator and Hurst bands
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22199
LBR_Paint_Bars
LBR Paint Bars indicatorRahul_Mohindar_Osc
Rahul Mohindar oscillator
XHullTrend_Digit_System
The indicator implements a breakout system using the XHullTrend_Digit indicator cloudHurst_Bands
Hurst Bands indicator