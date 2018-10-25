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Indicators

LBR_Paint_Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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LBR Paint Bars indicator draws color candles depending on a trend direction. The trend is defined by the location of two volatility lines. A color cloud histogram is displayed along these two lines.

It has four inputs:

  • Factor - ATR share in the cloud width calculation
  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • HL period - cloud borders calculation period
  • Color Candles - display color candles (Yes/No)

Calculation:

Edge1 = Min(Lowest(Low, HL period) + Delta;
Edge2 = Max(Highest(High, HL period) - Delta;

where:

Delta = ATR(ATR period) * Factor

If color candles display is enabled (Color Candles = Yes):

  • if the bullish candle is closed above the cloud, a green candle is displayed
  • if the bearish candle is closed above the cloud, a light-green candle is displayed
  • if the bearish candle is closed below the cloud, a red candle is displayed
  • if the bullish candle is closed below the cloud, an orange candle is displayed


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22200

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