LBR Paint Bars indicator draws color candles depending on a trend direction. The trend is defined by the location of two volatility lines. A color cloud histogram is displayed along these two lines.



It has four inputs:

Factor - ATR share in the cloud width calculation



- ATR share in the cloud width calculation ATR period - ATR calculation period

- ATR calculation period HL period - cloud borders calculation period

- cloud borders calculation period Color Candles - display color candles (Yes/No)



Calculation:

Edge1 = Min(Lowest(Low, HL period) + Delta; Edge2 = Max(Highest(High, HL period) - Delta; where: Delta = ATR(ATR period) * Factor

If color candles display is enabled (Color Candles = Yes):

if the bullish candle is closed above the cloud, a green candle is displayed

if the bearish candle is closed above the cloud, a light-green candle is displayed

if the bearish candle is closed below the cloud, a red candle is displayed

if the bullish candle is closed below the cloud, an orange candle is displayed



