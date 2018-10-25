Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LBR_Paint_Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7851
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
LBR Paint Bars indicator draws color candles depending on a trend direction. The trend is defined by the location of two volatility lines. A color cloud histogram is displayed along these two lines.
It has four inputs:
- Factor - ATR share in the cloud width calculation
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- HL period - cloud borders calculation period
- Color Candles - display color candles (Yes/No)
Calculation:
Edge1 = Min(Lowest(Low, HL period) + Delta; Edge2 = Max(Highest(High, HL period) - Delta;
where:
Delta = ATR(ATR period) * Factor
If color candles display is enabled (Color Candles = Yes):
- if the bullish candle is closed above the cloud, a green candle is displayed
- if the bearish candle is closed above the cloud, a light-green candle is displayed
- if the bearish candle is closed below the cloud, a red candle is displayed
- if the bullish candle is closed below the cloud, an orange candle is displayed
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22200
Rahul_Mohindar_Osc
Rahul Mohindar oscillatorStandard_Deviation_Moving_Average_Ratio
Standard Deviations/Moving Average Ratio indicator
Hurst_Oscillator
Hurst oscillator indicatorXHullTrend_Digit_System
The indicator implements a breakout system using the XHullTrend_Digit indicator cloud