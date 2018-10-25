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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Effort_Result - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Effort Result oscillator displays correlation of the price change speed to the maximum volume for the specified time interval.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
ER = ROC / MaxVol
where:
ROC = 100.0 * (Price / Price[Period]-1) Price = SMA(Close, Period) MaxVol - maximum volume in the Period range
The indicator has a peculiarity: sharp spikes of the oscillator values often forecast a price reversal towards the oscillator reversal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22194
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