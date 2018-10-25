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Indicators

Effort_Result - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Effort Result oscillator displays correlation of the price change speed to the maximum volume for the specified time interval.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

ER = ROC / MaxVol

where:

ROC = 100.0 * (Price / Price[Period]-1)
Price = SMA(Close, Period)
MaxVol - maximum volume in the Period range

The indicator has a peculiarity: sharp spikes of the oscillator values often forecast a price reversal towards the oscillator reversal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22194

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