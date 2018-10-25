The trading system based on the Iin_MA_Signal indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by the indicator color label).

The block of input EA variables is added for managing volumes of opened positions:

input uint BuyTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint BuyLossMMTriger= 3 ; input uint SellTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint SellLossMMTriger= 3 ; input double SmallMM_= 0.01 ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT;

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.

This EA is a further refining of the Exp_Iin_MA_Signal EA. The block of EA inputs has been added to the code and the position opening/closing block has been changed:

BuyPositionClose_M(BUY_Close, Symbol (),Deviation_,BuyMagic); SellPositionClose_M(SELL_Close, Symbol (),Deviation_,SellMagic); double mm; if (BUY_Open) { mm=BuyTradeMMRecounterS(BuyMagic,BuyTotalMMTriger,BuyLossMMTriger,SmallMM_,MM); BuyPositionOpen_M1(BUY_Open, Symbol (),UpSignalTime,mm,MMMode,Deviation_,StopLoss_,TakeProfit_,BuyMagic); } if (SELL_Open) { mm=SellTradeMMRecounterS(SellMagic,SellTotalMMTriger,SellLossMMTriger,SmallMM_,MM); SellPositionOpen_M1(SELL_Open, Symbol (),DnSignalTime,mm,MMMode,Deviation_,StopLoss_,TakeProfit_,SellMagic); }

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Iin_MA_Signal.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters without stops have been used during tests shown below.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

GBPJPY H1 testing results over the year of 2017:





Fig. 2. Test results chart