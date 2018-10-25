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XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21968
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XCCI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersVR---BUCH
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