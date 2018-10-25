CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Iin_MA_Signal - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3932
Rating:
(12)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (236.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Iin_MA_Signal.mq5 (16.36 KB) view
Exp_Iin_MA_Signal.mq5 (15.22 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trading system based on the signals of the Iin_MA_Signal indicator. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color icon of the indicator has appeared.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Iin_MA_Signal.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for USDJPY H4 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21886

XRSI_Histogram_Vol_HTF XRSI_Histogram_Vol_HTF

XRSI_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

XCCI_Histogram_Vol_HTF XCCI_Histogram_Vol_HTF

XCCI_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud

StepMA_3D_v3 indicator fills the space between the medium and slow trend with color and paints the fast trend line depending on its location

Gordago EA Gordago EA

The EA based on iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).