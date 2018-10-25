A trading system based on the signals of the Iin_MA_Signal indicator. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color icon of the indicator has appeared.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Iin_MA_Signal.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for USDJPY H4 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart