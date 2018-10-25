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AMA Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8143
Rating:
(23)
Published:
AMA Trader.mq5 (36.69 KB) view
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Author of the ideajosef strauss

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA considers iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators when generating a trading signal. The signal itself is formed in two steps. Let's illustrate this using "Open Buy" signal as an example:

AMA Trader

Step 1: RSI should be less than level 30 (set in the RSI Level Down EA parameter). Step 2: Price should overcome AMA indicator. Step Length (distance in bars between Step 1 and 2) is introduced to find the optimal combination of the two indicators.


Martingale

In case of an incoming trading order, request profit for BUY abd SELL positions separately. In case of an incoming trading order:

  • "Open Buy"
    • if profit on BUY positions is less than 0.0, open two BUY positions
    • otherwise, open one BUY position
  • "Open Sell"
    • if profit on SELL positions is less than 0.0, open two SELL positions
    • otherwise, open one SELL position


Managing funds

For a change, I applied the following funds management system here: Profit limit for close all - when reaching a total profit for positions opened by the EA on the symbol, close all positions. In other words, we fix profit.

Remember the trading account balance during the EA launch. As soon as the trading account's current balance exceeds the saved balance by Withdrawal - withdraw the Withdrawal sum and close all positions.


EURUSD, M5:

AMA Trader Withdrawal


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21971

Basic CCI RSI Basic CCI RSI

The trading strategy based on two oscillators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).

Exp_XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct Exp_XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct

The trading system based on XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator signals

Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR

Iin_MA_Signal indicator in NRTR form

Exp_Iin_MA_Signal_MMRec Exp_Iin_MA_Signal_MMRec

The trading system based on the Iin_MA_Signal indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system