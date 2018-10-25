The trading strategy based on two oscillators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).

Trading strategy based on iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators. Martingale is applied.

The trading system based on the Iin_MA_Signal indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system

XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters