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Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Iin_MA_Signal indicator in NRTR form.
Fig. 1. Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21970
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