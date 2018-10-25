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Iin_MA_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Iin Zulkarnainn
A semaphore signal indicator that uses crossings of two Moving Averages.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint FastMAPeriod=10; input ENUM_MA_METHOD FastMAType=MODE_EMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE FastMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; input uint SlowMAPeriod=22; input ENUM_MA_METHOD SlowMAType=MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE SlowMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
Fig. 1. Iin_MA_Signal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21874
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