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Indicators

Iin_MA_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4636
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Published:
Iin_MA_Signal.mq5 (16.36 KB) view
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Real author: Iin Zulkarnainn

A semaphore signal indicator that uses crossings of two Moving Averages.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint              FastMAPeriod=10;
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD   FastMAType=MODE_EMA;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE FastMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
input uint              SlowMAPeriod=22;
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD   SlowMAType=MODE_SMA;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE SlowMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;

Fig. 1. Iin_MA_Signal

Fig. 1. Iin_MA_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21874

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