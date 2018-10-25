The trading system based on the Iin_MA_Signal indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system

XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

The EA is based on the intersection of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) but with an additional filter: price from ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE

The EA is based on iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) indicators.