CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XRSI_Histogram_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3856
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XRSI_Histogram_Vol.mq5 (27.34 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

RSI_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram. A similar averaging is applied to dynamic overbought/oversold levels as well.

//+-----------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS             |
//+-----------------------------------------+
input uint                RSIPeriod=14;             // indicator period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;     // price
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK;   // volume 
input int                 HighLevel2=+20;           // overbought level 2
input int                 HighLevel1=+15;           // overbought level 1
input int                 LowLevel1=-15;            // oversold level 1
input int                 LowLevel2=-20;            // oversold level 2
input Smooth_Method       MA_SMethod=MODE_SMA_;     // Averaging method
input uint                MA_Length=12;             // Smoothing depth                    
input int                 MA_Phase=15;              // parameter of the first smoothing,
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input int                 Shift=0;                  // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".


Fig. 1. XRSI_Histogram_Vol indicator


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21877

Gordago EA Gordago EA

The EA based on iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).

StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud

StepMA_3D_v3 indicator fills the space between the medium and slow trend with color and paints the fast trend line depending on its location

XCCI_Histogram_Vol XCCI_Histogram_Vol

CCI_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram

Iin_MA_Signal Iin_MA_Signal

A semaphore signal indicator that uses crossings of two Moving Averages