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Gordago EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8093
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Gordago EA.mq5 (47.07 KB) view
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The author of the ideaScriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA based on iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator). The robot works only when a new bar appears, while trailing works on each tick.

EA features:

  • specify a working timeframe (Work timeframe) - main timeframe used to define the moment a new bar emerges
  • specify MACD indicator timeframe (MACD: timeframe)
  • specify Stochastic indicator timeframe (Stochastic: timeframe)
  • specify various stop loss and take profit for BUY and SELL positions

When defining a trading signal, Stochastic is additionally checked for levels: 

  • for a BUY signal, Stochastic indicator on bar #0 should be less than Stochastic level BUY
  • for a SELL signal, Stochastic indicator on bar #0 should exceed Stochastic level SELL

Full equation of BUY signals:

(MACD #0 > MACD #1) AND (MACD #1 < 0.0) AND (Stochastic #0 < Stochastic level BUY) AND (Stochastic #0 > Stochastic #1)

Full equation of SELL signals:

(MACD #0 < MACD #1) AND (MACD #1 > 0.0) AND (Stochastic #0 > Stochastic level SELL) AND (Stochastic #0 < Stochastic #1)

Optimized parameters:

Gordago EA Optimization

You may use OHLC mode for faster optimization, although make sure to test in "Every tick" or "Every tick based on real ticks" mode after that.

After optimization for USDJPY (these parameters are included into the EA as default ones) :

Gordago EA


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21878

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