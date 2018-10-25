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XCCI_Histogram_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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CCI_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram. A similar averaging is applied to dynamic overbought/oversold levels as well.
//+-----------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------------+ input uint CCIPeriod=14; // indicator period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE CCIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // price input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // volume input int HighLevel2=+100; // overbought level 2 input int HighLevel1=+80; // overbought level 1 input int LowLevel1=-80; // oversold level 1 input int LowLevel2=-100; // oversold level 2 input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_SMA_; // Averaging method input uint MA_Length=12; // Smoothing depth input int MA_Phase=15; // parameter of the first smoothing, //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XCCI_Histogram_Vol
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21876
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