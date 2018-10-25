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StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: TrendLaboratory
StepMA_3D_v3 indicator fills the space between the medium and slow trend with color and paints the fast trend line depending on its location.
Fig. 1. StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21885
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