CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4720
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: TrendLaboratory

StepMA_3D_v3 indicator fills the space between the medium and slow trend with color and paints the fast trend line depending on its location.

Fig. 1. StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud

Fig. 1. StepMA_3D_v3_Cloud


 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21885

Exp_Iin_MA_Signal Exp_Iin_MA_Signal

The trading system based on Iin_MA_Signal indicator signals

XRSI_Histogram_Vol_HTF XRSI_Histogram_Vol_HTF

XRSI_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

Gordago EA Gordago EA

The EA based on iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).

XRSI_Histogram_Vol XRSI_Histogram_Vol

RSI_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram