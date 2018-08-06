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Indicators

Ultra Trend - Zero Lag DEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Ultra Trend is an indicator that uses different period averages (usually it is JMA), checks their slopes and calculates the trend from those slopes.

This version is using a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag DEMA for trend calculations.

It is a standalone indicator though (it does not need any other indicator in order to work correctly).

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Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag MA for trend calculations.

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