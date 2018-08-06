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Ultra Trend - Zero Lag MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ultra Trend is an indicator that uses different period averages (usually it is JMA), checks their slopes and calculates the trend from those slopes.
This version is using a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag MA for trend calculations.
Mikko Breakout
Mikko Breakout indicator is based on a break of previous highest high or lowest low.Zero Lag TEMA Crosses
This indicator is actually a combination of two values: it shows the crosses of fast and slow Zero Lag TEMA, and that cross determines the current market trend.
Ultra Trend - Zero Lag DEMA
Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag DEMA for trend calculations.Ultra Trend - Zero Lag TEMA
Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag TEMA for trend calculations.