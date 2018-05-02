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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ultra Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ultra Trend is one of the well known indicators made for MetaTrader 5 now.
The way how Ultra Trend is calculated is simple:
- Multiple period Jurik smooth values are calculated.
- Slope of each instance of such value is checked.
- Overall result of sloping up and sloping down is taken as a current trend.
Even though at the first glance it seems that such an indicator will lag a lot, it is not the case, and it is rather useful for trend determination.
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Triple Jurik Smooth
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Implementation of Alexander Elder's power system indicator, it will show the price trend and trend reversal.