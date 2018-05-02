Ultra Trend is one of the well known indicators made for MetaTrader 5 now.

The way how Ultra Trend is calculated is simple:

Multiple period Jurik smooth values are calculated.

Slope of each instance of such value is checked.

Overall result of sloping up and sloping down is taken as a current trend.

Even though at the first glance it seems that such an indicator will lag a lot, it is not the case, and it is rather useful for trend determination.