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Zero lag DEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time and according to creators, the Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a Moving Average with zero delay. But, since everything can be a subject to improvement, here is already one version that has less lag than the Zero lag MA.
This indicator uses DEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version faster.
According to creators, the ZeroLAG MA indicator is a Moving Average with zero delay. If we agree or not, does not matter since, compared to some "regular" Moving Averages the lag it has is significantly lower, so it can be used in any system where less lag is of great importance.RSI of Hull
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator developed by noted technical analyst Welles Wilder, that compares the magnitude of recent gains and losses over a specified time period to measure speed and change of price movements of a security. It is primarily used to attempt to identify overbought or oversold conditions in the trading of an asset.
This indicator uses TEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version even faster than the Zero lag DEMA too.IEEE Floating-Point Decoder
Display the actual stored value of a floating-point number (float or double type), with very high precision up to 55 decimal digits. This helps to debug exact value of floating-point numbers for other MQL5 programs.