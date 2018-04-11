The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time and according to creators, the Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a Moving Average with zero delay. But, since everything can be a subject to improvement, here is already one version that has less lag than the Zero lag MA.

This indicator uses DEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version faster.