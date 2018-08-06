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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Mikko Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator is based on a breakout the of previous highest high or lowest low.
You can choose a display type too:
- Display lines.
- Display bars.
- Display candles.
- Automatic (the indicator appearance depends on a chart display).
Zero Lag TEMA Crosses
This indicator is actually a combination of two values: it shows the crosses of fast and slow Zero Lag TEMA, and that cross determines the current market trend.Schaff Trend Cycle - NonLag MA
This version of Schaff Trend Cycle uses a much "faster" moving average than EMA (NonLag MA) for that calculation which makes the resulting MACD "faster" and thus the resulting Schaff Trend Cycle "faster" to to market changes.
Ultra Trend - Zero Lag MA
Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag MA for trend calculations.Ultra Trend - Zero Lag DEMA
Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag DEMA for trend calculations.