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Indicators

Schaff Trend Cycle CD - NonLag MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Schaff Trend Cycle CD is usually calculated using Signal line of the MACD, meaning EMA (Exponential Moving Average) of the difference of two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages).

This version uses a much "faster" moving average than EMA (NonLag MA) for that calculation which make the resulting signal line of the MACD "faster" and thus the resulting Schaff Trend Cycle CD "faster" to to market changes.

Ultra Trend - Zero Lag TEMA Ultra Trend - Zero Lag TEMA

Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag TEMA for trend calculations.

Ultra Trend - Zero Lag DEMA Ultra Trend - Zero Lag DEMA

Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag DEMA for trend calculations.

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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) instead of RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

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This version of QQE is using Velocity indicator to determine trend.