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Ultra Trend - Zero Lag TEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ultra Trend is an indicator that uses different period averages (usually it is JMA), checks their slopes and calculates the trend from those slopes.
This version is using a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag TEMA for trend calculations.
It is a standalone indicator though (it does not need any other indicator in order to work correctly).
Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag DEMA for trend calculations.Ultra Trend - Zero Lag MA
Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag MA for trend calculations.
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